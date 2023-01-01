Winter weather preparedness

WHATCOM — Winter storms and extreme cold can cause dangerous and life-threatening conditions. Dangers include blinding wind-driven snow, extreme cold, icy road conditions, downed trees and power lines. The Washington State Fire Marshal’s Office reminds everyone that taking preparedness actions now, can make a big difference in protecting you and your family. Follow these simple…
