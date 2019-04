By Brent Lindquist [email protected] FERNDALE — A Ferndale woman remains at Harborview Medical Center after a Thursday crash involving a Ferndale police officer. Teresa Thompson, 64, was turning left onto Main Street near the Ferndale Walgreens in her 2016 Subaru Impreza when the patrol SUV of officer Bill Hatchett struck her car. He was driving…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now