From regionals, Mount Baker sends 10 in all, Nooksack Valley 5, Ferndale 4, Lynden and Meridian 3 By Hailey Palmer [email protected] WHATCOM — After strong showings at their regional tournaments, a total of 25 wrestlers from the county head down to the state wrestling tournament in Tacoma this week. The top four from each weight…

