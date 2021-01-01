WSDA offers grants for food assistance organizations

The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) Food Assistance Program is now accepting applications for the Flexible Funding grants, a new grant program to support Washington’s diverse hunger relief network. WSDA distributes millions of dollars annually through its Food Assistance programs, contracting with hunger relief organizations and Tribes in all 39 counties to deliver government-funded food assistance…
