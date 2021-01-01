WSDA to eradicate fourth Asian Giant Hornet nest

Potential Nooksack sighting still under investigation, not confirmed By Brent Lindquist [email protected] WHATCOM — The Washington State Department of Agriculture has eradicated three Asian Giant Hornet nests since late 2020 and have their eyes on a fourth nest later this week. All located in north Whatcom County near Blaine, these nests are dangerous because the…
- News
- Community
- Sports
- E-edition
- Legals
- Classifieds
- Special Sections
- Go Local Directory
- Contact Us
- Donate
- Cookie Policy (US)
- Log in