May 19 concert includes beloved ‘New World’ piece of Dvorak BELLINGHAM — The Whatcom Symphony Orchestra wraps up its 43rd season with a tribute to music composed in America by visiting composers. The Sunday, May 19, concert begins with Benjamin Britten’s American Overture. Originally commissioned in 1941 as “An Occasional Overture” by the Cincinnati Symphony…

