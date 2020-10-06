WTA making up to 3 vans available for community use

WHATCOM — Up to three retired vanpool vans are available to local community organizations through a competitive selection process, Whatcom Transportation Authority announces. To apply for a van, organizations must be nonprofits with 501(c)(3) designation or government agencies providing a valuable community service. During the selection process, WTA staff will evaluate applications based on the…
