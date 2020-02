WHATCOM — Author Eowyn Ivey visits Bellingham and the county March 5-7 for five free public presentations regarding her novel and this year’s Whatcom READS’ pick, “To the Bright Edge of the World.” So the sponsors want to know: What questions do you have for Eowyn? Send your suggestions to [email protected] The questions will be…

