BELLINGHAM ­— The closer to the summer solstice you prune your fruit trees, the better luck you‘ll have in controlling their growth. On that premise WSU Master Gardeners of Whatcom County conduct a Summer Solstice Pruning educational lecture starting at 5 p.m. Thursday, July 16, based at 1000 N. Forest St. This will be a…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now