A union of cultural celebration

Ferndale’s annual Japanese Cherry Blossom Festival this Saturday By Leora Watson [email protected] FERNDALE — Saturday, April 16, the City of Ferndale will host the annual Japanese Cherry Blossom Festival from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on the Hanadori Trail. Event goers can enjoy the Japanese cherry blossom trees, traditional Japanese instruments being played, and a…
