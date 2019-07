By Hailey Palmer [email protected] BELLINGHAM — Timothy Forrest Bass, found guilty in May of first-degree murder in the1989 death of Mandy Stavik, was sentenced to 320 months in prison on Tuesday in Whatcom County Superior Court by Judge Robert Olson. The trial took place over three weeks and a 12-person jury found Bass guilty in…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now