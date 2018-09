Attendance at Ferndale parks events this summer more than quadrupled 2017 By Brent Lindquist [email protected] FERNDALE — Ferndale’s 2018 Summer of Fun comes to a close on Friday, but the city is already planning next year’s docket of free events. The final Food Truck Friday will start at 5:30 p.m. at STAR Park this week,…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now