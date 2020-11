Shewmake and Rule at least 2,500 votes ahead of Van Werven, Sefzik By Calvin Bratt [email protected] WHATCOM ­— It was Democrats in the lead by at least 2,500 votes in each of the two races for 42nd District state representative Tuesday evening. Challenger Alicia Rule was ahead of six-year Republican incumbent Luanne Van Werven for…

