District votes to not reinstitute Teen Council’s planned parenthood program

Ferndale will continue teaching health class as-is By Taras McCurdie Staff Reporter FERNDALE — At the May 30 Ferndale School District board meeting, Whatcom Teen Council representatives presented their case for why the district should include a peer-taught health program into its current health curriculum. On Aug. 29, both of the school board’s student representatives…
