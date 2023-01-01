Ferndale Almanac 2023: Making locals’ trips to the store a little shorter

Local business owner brings cultural products to the area By Taras McCurdie Staff Reporter FERNDALE — The pandemic introduced many struggles for businesses, especially for those mom-and-pop startups that did their best to serve customers while also fighting an uphill financial battle. According to the Washington State Employment Security Department website, the pandemic-induced recession of…
- News
- Community
- Sports
- E-edition
- Legals
- Classifieds
- Special Sections
- Go Local Directory
- Contact Us
- Opt-out preferences
- Log in