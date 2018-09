Golden Eagles return five seniors in 2018; focus remains on continuing to get better By Brent Lindquist [email protected] FERNDALE — Heading into the 2018 volleyball season, the Ferndale Golden Eagles find themselves in a unique situation. Head coach Patti Hoelzle didn’t have a single senior on her team last year, yet that squad lost only…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now