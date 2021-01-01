Genealogical Society moves to Ferndale

Former home base was in Bellingham; new Pioneer Pavilion space provides room to grow By Brent Lindquist [email protected] FERNDALE — The Whatcom Genealogical Society has a new home in Ferndale. The society’s previous location in Bellingham saw their space replaced with pool tables, and society president Lynda Lucas said Pioneer Pavilion Community Center in Ferndale…
