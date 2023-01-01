Guest Opinion: Eliminate kidney transplant waitlist

The Pacific Northwest region has a history of innovation in kidney research and dialysis with a legacy of mission-driven care to individuals with chronic kidney failure. Access to dialysis is essential to high-quality treatment for people with end-stage renal disease. But the best treatment option for many patients is a kidney transplant from a living…
