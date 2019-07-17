High-speed rail touted for region

Study was done by Washington, Oregon, B.C., and Microsoft OLYMPIA — Ultra-high-speed ground transportation could transform the Pacific Northwest by decreasing travel time, improving overall mobility and boosting economic growth, according to a new study of the concept. The Ultra-High-Speed Ground Transportation Business Case Analysis looked at travel times of less than two-hour trips between…
- News
- Community
- Sports
- Legals
- Classifieds
- Special Sections
- Go Local Directory
- Contact Us
- Log in