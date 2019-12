Shuey wins coin toss for seat on Ferndale City Council, Position 4 By Brent Lindquist [email protected] FERNDALE — One uncounted ballot led to a nailbiter of a finish to the race for Position 4 on the Ferndale City Council last week. Challenger Paul Shuey edged out incumbent Teresa N. Taylor not by a vote, but…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now