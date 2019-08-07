Public Meetings – Week of Aug. 7, 2019

All Whatcom County Watershed Improvement Districts’ board of directors meetings have been canceled for July and August.

Wednesday, Aug. 7

• Lynden City Council Public Works Committee, second-floor conference room, City Hall, 300 Fourth St., 4:15 p.m.

• Whatcom County Council, council chambers, County Courthouse, 311 Grand Ave., Bellingham, 7 p.m. (a day later than normal and the only council meeting in August). Committee meetings occur during the day.

Thursday, Aug. 8

• Whatcom Community College Board of Trustees; trustees hold their annual board retreat Aug. 8-9.

• Commissioners of Whatcom County Fire District 1, Station 81, 101 E. Main St., Everson, 9 a.m.

• Commissioners of Birch Bay Water & Sewer District, district offices, 7096 Point Whitehorn Rd., Blaine, 4:30 p.m.

• Mount Baker School Board, district offices, 4956 Deming Rd., Deming, 6 p.m.

• Lynden School Board, Main Street campus library, 516 Main St., Lynden, 6:30 p.m. (a week later than normal)

• Lynden Planning Commission, City Hall Annex, 205 Fourth St., 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 12

• Sumas City Council, City Hall, 433 Cherry St., 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 13

• Commissioners of Whatcom County Public Utility District #1, 1705 Trigg Rd., Ferndale, 8 a.m.

• Port of Bellingham Commission, Harbor Center conference room, 1801 Roeder Ave., Bellingham, 4:30 p.m. (only commission meeting in August)

• Commissioners of Fire District 14, Kendall Fire Station #92, 7528 Kendall Rd., 5 p.m.

• Everson City Council, Everson City Hall, 111 W. Main St., 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 14

• Commissioners of Lynden Regional Parks & Recreation District, southeast conference room of City Hall Annex, 205 Fourth St., 7 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 15

• Whatcom Transportation Authority Board of Directors, Whatcom County Council chambers, 311 Grand Ave., Bellingham, 8 a.m.

• Commissioners of Fire District 21 (North Whatcom Fire and Rescue), Station 61, 9408 Odell Rd., Blaine, 1 p.m.

• Nooksack Valley School Board, district offices, 3326 E. Badger Rd., Everson, 7 p.m.