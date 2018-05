Closed in 2013, school serves for varied uses By Ashley Hiruko [email protected] FERNDALE — The Ferndale School Board, during a Tuesday, May 29, evening meeting, approved a lease agreement between the Ferndale School District and the Whatcom Discovery Program of Northwest Educational Service District No. 189. Leased out for the Whatcom Discovery Program are various…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now