PUYALLUP ­— Whatcom County had many 4-H participants at the Washington State Fair in Puyallup Aug. 31 through Sept. 23. “They made an impressive showing, winning many championships, high placings and special merit awards,” said Brenda Dunford, 4-H program coordinator, in an email. This is a recap of how the many local participants did: •…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now