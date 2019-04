Ferndale junior was one of them OLYMPIA — Three youths from Whatcom County have spent a week working as a page for the Washington State Senate at the Capitol in Olympia. All were sponsored by 42nd District state Sen. Doug Ericksen, R-Ferndale. They are: • Aaron Somma, an 11th grader at Lynden High School. He…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now