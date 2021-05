WHATCOM — Hear members of the Lummi Nation and Nooksack Indian Tribe as they discuss the importance of fishing, the First Salmon Ceremony and their mission to preserve a fishing life for future generations. The online talk on tribal fishing culture will be at noon Tuesday, May 25. Register by May 24 at https://tinyurl.com/TribalFishing or…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now