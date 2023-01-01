Whatcom County News Briefs: Oct. 4, 2023

Lynden Municipal Court reports LYNDEN — Lynden Municipal Court was held Sept. 20, with Terrance G. Lewis presiding as judge. The following were found guilty: • Billy Jack Blackwell, 45, of Graham, Texas, third-degree theft. Fined $243. • Billy Jack Blackwell, 45, of Graham, Texas, third-degree theft. Fined $343. • Dauntae Alixxander Rizo-Guzman, 18, of Lynden,…
