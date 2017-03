Matt Krumdiack of Borderline Bassin’ Contenders saw local success By Brent Lindquist brent@lyndentribune.com WHATCOM — Matt Krumdiack, 31, first began fishing about 25 years ago, but his first actual fishing trip happened when he was even younger. “I went fishing the day before I was 1 year old, but I guess that doesn’t count,” he…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now