Sandy Callero

Sandra “Sandy” Christine Callero was born Dec. 30, 1940 in Tacoma and went to be with her Heavenly Father on Jan. 28, 2022.

Sandy passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family.

In 1964, Sandy married the love of her life, Roy (Mick) Callero, Jr.

Sandy earned her teaching degree at WWU and taught third grade at Echo Lake Elementary and then Bellingham Roeder school. Sandy put her career on hold to raise her three daughters and returned to teaching in 1990 at Bellingham Christian School, loving on her second graders until she retired in 2001.

Sandy was known for her ready warm smile, tender heart, and infectious laugh.

Sandy is survived by her husband, Roy, daughters, Ginger (Dean) Cote, Angi (Kyle) Zender, and Amy Dixon, 12 beloved grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren (two more on the way), her brother Robert (Chris) Bacon, her sister Dorothy (Gary) Hofmann, longtime friends Janis and Dan Ingram and Barbara Hanson, and numerous nieces and nephews and other friends.

Sandy was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Evelyn Bacon, and her brother, Patrick Bacon. A celebration of life will be scheduled this summer. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or Hospice.