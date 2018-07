Friday-night dance will feature the Rocky Vasalino Show By Brent Lindquist [email protected] FERNDALE — Laurie Irwin has served as organizer for the Whatcom Old Settlers Picnic for years, following in the footsteps of her father and grandfather. Over the years, she has seen Old Settlers traditions come and go, and this year an old one…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now