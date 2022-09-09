Adelene Haverhals, age 88, of Lynden, passed away on Monday, Sept. 12.

Adelene was a daughter of Peter and Gertie (Kooi) Haverhals and was born in Sioux County, Iowa on July 13, 1934. Adelene received her elementary education in a one room country school and she graduated from Western Christian High School in 1951.

At age 19, Adelene went to New Mexico where she worked in the office of Rehoboth Mission for four years.

She attended Dordt College for two years and graduated from Calvin College with a degree in education in 1961. Then Adelene moved to Lynden where she taught at Lynden Christian High School for 22 years.

Adelene finished her working career by working in the office at Farmers Equipment for 15 years.

Adelene was a member of the Third Christian Reformed Church, sang in the choir for many years, was a shepherd for seven years, and loved and appreciated her Third church family.

Adelene enjoyed going to music concerts and went to the symphony for many years. She liked to play board games and dine out with friends and enjoy contacts with former students.

Besides parents, Adelene was preceded in death by five sisters Ann Dekkers, Grace Dekkers, Gertie Bonnema, Rena Dragstra, and Jean Boeve; and two brothers Siebert and Peter Haverhals. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

The graveside service will be on Thursday, Sept. 15 at 1:15 p.m. in Monumenta Cemetery officiated by Pastor Jon Young, followed by a 2 p.m. memorial service at Third Christian Reformed Church, 6th and Liberty streets with Pastors Allen and Lynn Likkel officiating.

Memorials in Adelene‘s name may be made to Lynden Christian Schools, 417 Lync’s Drive, or to a charity of your choice.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.