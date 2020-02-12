Adria DeHaan peacefully went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the age of 92. She was known for her life of servanthood.

Adria was born June 28, 1927, in Dr. Farley’s home at the corner of Front and First streets in Lynden. She was the eldest of five children born to Adrian P. and Gertrude (Bode) Jongeneel. She graduated from Lynden High School in 1945. Adria worked as a legal secretary for the LeCocq & Simonarson law firm before having children.

Adria married Andrew DeHaan Oct. 3, 1947, and together had four children. Adria lived on their Benson Road dairy farm for 60 years, 52 of those with Andrew before he passed away in 1999.

Adria was the last surviving charter member of Faith Reformed Church of Lynden. She volunteered many hours at the church as well as for New Way Ministries and Project Hope. She was the glue that held the Benson Road neighborhood together.

Adria was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 52 years, Andrew; and son-in-law Clark Fay.

She is survived by son Larry DeHaan (Cheryl) of Lynden, daughter Patricia Gallo (Gene) of Walla Walla, son Fred DeHaan of Lynden, and daughter Trudie Fay of Chimayo, New Mexico. She will be greatly missed by her eight grandchildren: Adrienne, Andrew (Kinsey), Walter (Alisa), Aaron (Amber), Amber (Jason), Evan, Travis and Mason; 13 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Marilyn Linde (John) of Granger; and numerous nieces, nephews and other family members.

You are invited to join family and friends at 2:15 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Monumenta Cemetery for Adria’s graveside followed by her memorial service at at 3 p.m. in Faith church.

Memorials may be sent to Faith Reformed Church’s Mission Fund, 300 Seventh St., Lynden, WA 98264.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.