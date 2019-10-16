Adrietta Smits

Adrietta Marie Smits passed away on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, with her family by her side at the Christian Health Care Center.

She was born on April 16, 1928, in Volga, S.D., to Gerrit and Adrianna Vermeulen. She was the second of 10 children.

She is survived by her four children, James (Shelly) Smits, Marilyn Kaiser, Eugene (Shelly) Smits, and Barry (April) Smits. She is also survived by brothers James (Sylvia) and Casey Vermeulen, and sisters Gert Tjoelker and Elaine Tierney (Vince); 11 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Adrietta was preceded by her husband James; son-in-law Richard Kaiser; brothers Gerrit, Anthony and Gerald “Bud” Vermeulen; and sisters Margie Tabor and Cora Stremler.

The Vermeulen family moved to the Lynden area in 1929 and eventually settled on a small farm on W. Main St. Adrietta graduated from Lynden Christian School on Grover Street. From there she spent time working at the Van Zanten Bulb Farm and helped her mother nurture her young siblings. In 1944 she met James Smits and they were married in 1945. They moved to Bellflower, California, where Jim hauled greenfeed to local dairies. After two years they returned to Washington and farmed in the Everson area before moving to a dairy farm on the Enterprise Road north of Ferndale in 1949. In 1971 the new house on the Matz Road was built where the Smits lived until 2000 when Dad passed away. Mom moved into her new home in Homestead about 2004 and then Meadow Greens for five years before the Christian Health Care Center.

She excelled at baking pies, cakes and cookies and oh yes, Oliebollen!

Adrietta (known as “Adie”) worked for many years at Dick‘s Garden Center in Ferndale which later became DeLancey‘s Garden Center.

The family wishes to thank the caregivers at the Christian Health Care Center for their wonderful care and gentle touch with Mom.

You are invited to join the family and friends for visitation on Friday, Oct. 18, from 5 to 7 p.m. in Gillies Funeral Home. A graveside committal will take place on Saturday, Oct. 19, at 10:15 a.m. in Monumenta Cemetery followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. in First Christian Reformed Church, Lynden.

Memorials are suggested to Lynden Christian Schools, 417 Lyncs Drive, Lynden, WA 98264.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.