Agnes Slump, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother (Beppe) went to be with her heavenly Father on Jan. 13 in Lynden at the age of 92.

She was born on July 3, 1929 to Willem and Baukje (Nauta) Dotinga in Sibrandabuorren, a village in the province of Friesland, the Netherlands.

Agnes was the eighth child of 17 siblings and shared many memories of singing hymns around the pump organ on a Sunday afternoon.

Agnes “Akke” married John “Johannes” Scheenstra in Tersoel on Feb. 7, 1951. Shortly after, they immigrated and joined his family in Bellflower, California. They later moved to a dairy farm in Santee, California.

In 1960, John passed away at the age of 34. A move in 1962 was made to Ontario, California with her five children. Three years later, the family settled in Lynden, where she lived until her passing.

On Nov. 30, 1971, Agnes married Case Slump. They spent many years traveling in their motor home on camping trips and visiting their children. Together they enjoyed meeting new people over a cup of coffee with a cookie and playing games.

Her greatest joy was to share God’s love and knowing her children and grandchildren would believe in her Lord and Savior. It was the hymns of her faith that brought her through many hardships.

“For I know the plans I have for you declares the Lord, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future. Jeremiah 29:11. She was a member of the Lynden United Reformed Church.

Agnes is survived by her children; BARB (Wayne) DeVries of Ferndale, THELMA (Gene) Vermeer of Sioux Center, IA., BILL (Judy) Scheenstra of Everson, JOHN (Cynthia) Scheenstra of Bellingham; step-children; SHIRLEY (Fred) Bosman of Kamloops, B.C., SANDI (Barry) Green of Parksville, Vancouver Island, and PERRY (Helen) Slump of Prince George, B.C. Canada.

Agnes is survived by her sisters; Joyce of Leduc, Alberta, Tine and Reinschje of Friesland, Sharlene (Jan)of Lynden; her brother Wallace (Brenda) of Artesia, CA; brothers-in-law, Clarence Scheenstra of Sunnyside, WA, Ed (Betty) Scheenstra of Ontario, CA., Albert (Rika) Scheenstra of Visalia, CA. She has been Beppe to 24 grandchildren and 63 great-grandchildren.

Agnes was preceded in death by her first husband Johannes Scheenstra, her son, Peter Scheenstra, and husband, Case Slump, also by her parents Willem and Baukje Dotinga; in-laws; Pete and Thelma Scheenstra; brothers-in-law Cor and Gerrit Scheenstra, and her siblings Helen, Thomas, John, Janke, Joe, Betsy, Ike, Brandt, Melle, Jim, and Baukje.

Memorials may be made to Melvin Dotinga c/o Lynden United Reformed Church, P O Box 593, Lynden, WA 98264. Mel serves with MINTS International Seminary.

The graveside service will be on Thursday, Jan. 20 at 2 p.m. at Monumenta Cemetery, followed by a time of visiting before and after the memorial service at 3 p.m. at the Lynden United Reformed Church.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.