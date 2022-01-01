Albert “Al” Vinkes, of Lynden, passed away peacefully on Jan. 9 at home with his family at his bedside

Al was born June 8, 1929, in Rock Rapids, Iowa to parents Evert and Alice (Groen/Westra) Vinkes.

Al had one sister Stella DeJong Som.

At the age of 5, the family moved to a farm on the Double Ditch Road and eventually moved to the farm in Everson. Al attended Ebenezer Christian School and Roeder School completing the eighth grade and then worked on the farm.

Albert married Barbara Ringnalda on April 1, 1952, in Lynden.

Albert was a dairy farmer for 43 years in Everson and then did field work for several years. While farming, he earned the Dairy of Merit Farmer Award.

Al loved to follow the Mariners and attended a few games. He loved to connect with friends and would go to the auction barn and coffee times with his buddies.

Albert and Barbara enjoyed going to Yuma, Arizona for many years during the winter months. They enjoyed traveling to Holland, Australia, Hawaii and numerous places in the United States. He was a member of the Faith Reformed Church in Lynden.

Albert is survived by: children Everett (Lisa) Vinkes of Lynden, Kathleen (Eric) Bates of Randolph WI, Eileen Hertel (Mel)Yonkman of Lynden, and Allen (Kristin) Vinkes of Blaine; seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by sisters in law Dorothy DeJager from Randolph, WI and Ellen Ringnalda from Vancouver, WA., and numerous other family members.

Al is preceded in death by his parents, Evert and Alice Vinkes, sister Stella DeJong-Som, brothers in law William DeJong, John Som, Tom Ringnalda, and Dirk DeJager; sister-in-law Ruby Zegers, son-in-law Gary Hertel, and grandson Anthony who died shortly after birth.

Visitation will be Sunday, Jan. 16 from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. at Gillies Funeral Home.

Graveside will be Monday, Jan. 17 at 1:15 p.m. at Monumenta Cemetery followed by his Memorial Service at 2 p.m. at Faith Reformed Church, Lynden.

Memorial contribution may be made to the Whatcom Hospice Foundation.

A special thank you Whatcom Hospice and Albert’s personal in-home care providers.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.