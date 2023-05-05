Alan Lee Baron, age 66, passed away Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at his home in Lynden, WA, surrounded by his beloved wife and children. Alan was born on June 25, 1956, to Sid and Margaret (Tjoelker) Baron in Bellingham, WA. He attended Ebenezer Christian and graduated from Lynden Christian in 1974. Alan married Debby King on Jan. 21, 1977. Together they had three children: Brant, Brandi (Bailey) and Brianne (Wright). He faced many health challenges during his life with courage and faith, including the priceless gift of a liver transplant. Alan was particularly grateful to Dr. Dana Petersen and Dr. Barry Levenson for their years of care, expertise and dedication to his healthcare.

Alan was a handyman, reserve Lynden police officer for 26 years, hotel owner and avid golfer. He loved waterskiing, singing with Kings Men of Song and on the worship team at Faith Community, weekly Bible study, and sharing his faith. He loved being a grandpa and had a special relationship with each of his 13 grandchildren.

Alan was a fighter and will be remembered for his tenacity, his devout faith in God, and his generous spirit among other things.

A viewing will be held at Faith Community Church in Lynden, on Friday, May 26, from 4-7 p.m. and a Celebration of Life, Saturday, May 27, at 2 p.m. at Faith Community. Tax deductible memorials can be made to a ministry Alan loved being a part of, Kings Men of Song, 707 N. 8th Street Lynden, WA 98264.