Albert “Al” Smit passed away on Dec. 16 after battling MDS and Acute Leukemia.

A memorial service will be held at North Bay Christ the King Church, 4895 Birch Bay Lynden Road, Blaine, on Friday, Jan. 14 at 2 p.m.

A private family graveside committal will precede at Ten Mile Cemetery. Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.