Alfredo Gonzalez

Alfredo Andres “Kiko” Gonzalez stepped from this life into Jesus’ arms on Nov. 14, 2020.

Among many other things, he’ll be remembered by his family and friends for stories he told, for his love of fishing and hunting and the outdoors, and for his knowledge and willingness to take on a project and figure things out to make it work. His presence was bigger than life and he will be sorely missed.

He is survived by his spouse, Lillian Gonzalez; sons A. David Gonzalez (Danyal) and grandsons Joshua and Kyle Gonzalez, Michael Gonzalez (Caitlin), Tobin Gonzalez, Lucas Gonzalez (Belle) and Jesse Gonzalez (Mercedes). He is also survived by family in Argentina: sister Cristina Muñoz (Alfredo), brother Angel Gonzalez (Elsa), and numerous nieces and nephews.

