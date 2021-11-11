Alice Kooy

“And now I will show you the most excellent way… Love never fails.”

— 1 Corinthians 13

Alice Margarita Kooy (Pilon), of Lethbridge, Alberta, beloved wife of the late Albert John Kooy, passed away peacefully on Nov. 2 at the age of 89. She was carried by the love, prayers, and songs of family and friends prior to her passing.

Alice was born in Lynden on Sept. 21, 1932, to John and Dorothy Pilon. She grew up on a dairy farm outside Lynden, the oldest of six girls.

Alice met a lanky young Albert from Southern Alberta at a young people’s gathering at her church in Lynden.

Eventually wooed by the tall Canadian, at the age of 18, Alice married Albert and moved from the lush coast of Washington to the starkness of the prairies, determined to carve out a new life with her husband far from everything she knew in a much less forgiving environment.

Her resourcefulness and creativity guided her as she raised a family of five while throwing herself into gardening, design, décor, and culinary pursuits.

When Albert and Alice were able to take more time away from the farm, travel became a meaningful pastime providing many opportunities to sample fashion and design in further flung places.

Above all, music remained her passion, contributing her voice on many occasions to both church and the university choir.

Albert and Alice were known to croon in harmony as well, should the opportunity present itself.

Alice was an active member of the Nobleford Christian Reformed Church, and later the Maranatha congregation in Lethbridge.

Over the past decade, Alice dealt with many challenges to her health, all the while surprising everyone with her resilience in the face of many difficulties.

After a stroke this past Spring, Alice found it difficult to deal with the compromises she faced with her body.

When the time came, she was ready to meet her Lord.

Alice was predeceased by her daughter Doreen and her husband Albert and survived by her children Cheryl (Eugene) Boehr, Peter (Diane) Kooy, Delbert (Louise) Kooy, and Julie (Henry) Klok, as well as her sisters Minnie (Jim) Buys, Pat (Delbert) Bosman, Joanne Vanderveen, Linda (Walter) Egli, and Sharon McDaniel.

She is also a grandmother to 14 and a great-grandmother to 20.

A small gathering in celebration of life, as well as an interment ceremony, was held with close family and friends on Nov. 5.

For those who wish to watch Alice’s service via livestream, please go to https://youtu.be/kArSC5zmi9s (https://youtu.be/kArSC5zmi9s)

The family thanks the staff of Cedar Creek, as well as Dr. David Stewart, for their kind and respectful care of our mom.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Lethbridge Symphony.