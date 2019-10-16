Alice Vasconcelos, age 71, of Custer, passed away on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at Whatcom Hospice House in Bellingham. She had a unique ability to see the good in people and had a loving forgiving nature.

Alice was born Feb. 13, 1948, to parents Edward and Alice (Cunha) Goddu of Fall River, Massachusetts. Alice graduated from BMC Durfee High School. She worked mainly in retail before getting married.

Alice married Fernando “Fred” Vasconcelos on July 4, 1970, at Saint Ann’s Catholic Church in Fall River. When Fred and Alice started their family, she became a full-time homemaker enjoying her two boys, David and Daniel. Alice loved to knit, cook, listen to music and write poems about family life. She enjoyed gardening and her pets.

In June 2001 the pair moved to Custer. They were members of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lynden. She enjoyed volunteering in the church’s food booth at the Threshing Bee, knitting, and making pies and cookies for various events.

She had a deep love for her extended family. Alice always remembered to send cards for holidays and birthdays to her family.

Alice is survived by her husband, Fernando “Fred” Vasconcelos; sons David (Carol Moses) Vasconcelos of Massachusetts and Daniel (Shannon and grandchildren Grayson and Zachary) Vasconcelos of Massachusetts. She will be greatly missed by her sister Kathleen (Michael) Casper and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Alice was preceded in death by her parents and sister Carole Murphy.

You are invited to her memorial service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, in Gillies Funeral Home, 202 Front St., Lynden. The urn will be sent back to Massachusetts to be placed in the family plot.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.