Amanda Elizabeth (Keefe) Bode, age 38, of Lynden passed into the loving arms of Jesus on Friday, June 7, 2024 after a fiercely fought two year battle with inflammatory breast cancer.

Amanda’s earthly life began on April 28, 1986 in Cleveland, OH, and she wasted no time becoming an energetic, joy-filled, unique individual with a contagious smile and endearing personality. Her parents, David and Nancy (Johnson) Keefe tried their best to stay ahead of Amanda, but that proved somewhat difficult when she began walking by 6 1/2 months. From then on, there was no rest for her parents nor her older sister and younger brother. Rest was replaced with laughter, curious adventures, and endless hugs and love. Her seemingly boundless energy lasted well into adulthood, as she planned family activities, competitions, and vacations. Early on, Amanda showed an aptitude for math, and it became her favorite subject in school.

No one was surprised when she graduated from Arizona State University with a degree in math education and began teaching junior high and high school math for Gilbert Public Schools in Gilbert, AZ. She also taught eighth grade math for Lynden School District in Lynden and coached a girls volleyball team. As a teacher, she could easily explain math concepts, making it fun while keeping her high standards, but it was her love for her students that gave them the greatest motivation to learn.

As a result of her dad’s job relocations, Amanda’s circle of friends grew; no one was a stranger, just a friend she hadn’t met yet. She made life-long connections living in Fairview Park, OH; Bellingham, WA; Gilbert, AZ; Katy, TX; and back again to Gilbert, AZ. Finally, she made a move of her choice to Lynden. It was there while working as an estimator at Lynden Door, Amanda met her love, Monte. His kindness and humor piqued her interest, but his love for Jesus sealed the deal. They married on March 19, 2016, and Amanda became Monte’s loving wife and step-mom to five kids. In 2020, business owner was added to her resume, as they purchased Colony House Furniture in Lynden. Then in January 2021, Russell David was born, bringing expanded love and joy to their family. Even with the pain and difficulties of cancer, she poured herself into loving and teaching Russell all she could in the short three years and four months she had with him – especially showing by example, the joy of singing, worshiping, and serving Jesus.

Family was a top priority for Amanda. Her parting expression was “love you” when leaving or ending every phone call. She took on the role of protector, encourager, advocate, and cheerleader for each member of her family, putting the needs of others ahead of her own. This extended outside the family to friends; those who knew Amanda and her huge heart experienced the selfless love she showered on friends who quickly became family. This selfless love continued in her cancer fight when in quintessential form, she stated, “If anyone in the family had to get cancer, I’m glad I’m the one; I wouldn’t want anyone I love to have to endure this.” Amanda was not defined by her cancer, but it displayed her deepest strengths. When squeezed, what came out was love and concern for others, and the confidence and joy she had in serving her Savior Jesus Christ. Even as the disease progressed, she kept her eyes on Jesus, continued to study the Bible, and sing praise and worship songs.

The essence of Amanda was love. Love for Jesus and love for others. She is greatly missed by all who knew her, but the aroma of her love lingers. As her sister said, “She was so loved. She put her trust in Jesus, and one day I will get to hug her again.”

Amanda is survived by her husband, Monte, 3-year-old son, Russell David, her parents, David and Nancy Keefe, sister Emily (David) Puckett, brother Kevin Keefe, nieces Addison and Hallie Puckett. Step-children Owen, Eric, Joel, Ava, and Sydney Bode. Parents-in-law Gary and Gloria Bode, Families of in-laws Michelle (Robert) Lehnert, Monica (Devin) Crabtree, and Mason (Lindsey) Bode. Numerous other relatives including loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2024 at 1 p.m. at Sonlight Community Church 8800 Bender Road, Lynden.

In lieu of flowers, Amanda’s wishes were to set up an account for Russell’s education. Details of how to contribute will be communicated through Amanda’s CaringBridge site.

“It is my eager expectation and hope that I will not be at all ashamed, but that with full courage now as always Christ will be honored in my body, whether by life or by death. For to me to live is Christ, and to die is gain.” (Philippians 1:20-21)