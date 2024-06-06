Andy Vander Veen went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, June 1, 2024. He was born on Oct. 2, 1930 in Bergum, Holland to Egbert and Renske (Gros) Vander Veen.

Andy moved from Holland at the age of 18 to California, where he began his love for farming. He met his first wife Helen on a double date, fell in love, were married three months later and had six children together. The family enjoyed fishing at Baker Lake. Helen died in 1991.

Andy met his second wife, Gert VanMersbergen and they were married for 25 years before she passed away in 2018. They enjoyed traveling with Tulip Tours.

Andy is preceded in death by his brother, Jelle and sisters, Gelska, Hieke, Anneke and Piecha, and son-in-law Walt Vis.

Andy will be greatly missed by his very special friend and companion, June Namminga, children Jennie (Bob) Dalton, Renee (Walt, deceased) Vis, Kathryn “Kathy” (Tom) Fisher, Andrew “Bert” Vander Veen, Gary “Pete” (Kelly) Vander Veen, Sandra “Sandy” (Bill) Knutzen; 18 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren. He will be missed by his brother Wiebe Vander Veen and sister Jikke Brouwer.

A reception in Andy’s honor will be held at First Christian Reformed Church on Friday, June 7, 2024, at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Whatcom Hospice.

Arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.