Angie Schutte went to be the Lord on Dec. 7, 2024.

On Jan. 11, 2025 a graveside service will be at 1 p.m. at Monumenta Cemetery in Lynden, followed by a memorial service at 2:30 p.m. at Immanuel Bible Church in Bellingham, with light refreshments following the memorial service.

