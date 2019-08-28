Anja Bron-Rossiter

Anja Teuna Bron-Rossiter, 64, transitioned from this earth into glory to be with her Heavenly Father and Savior on Aug. 16, 2019, in Lynden.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Marten and Grace Bron, and her stepson Shawn Rossiter.

She is survived by her dear husband, Jim Rossiter; brothers Marten, John (Elisabeth) and Diederik (Mary); stepson Scott (Nikki) and step-grandchildren; and several cousins, nephews and nieces.

Anja was born in Modesto, California, on Jan. 17, 1955, but lived in nearby Ripon until moving to Grand Rapids, Michigan, to attend Calvin College where she earned her elementary teaching degree. She loved teaching primary school children and taught with passion, skill and, above all, love for her students and staffs for 38 years. She taught at Lynden Christian, Shoreline Christian in Seattle, and Horizon and Olivia Park elementary schools in Mulkiteo.

Anja married the love of her life, Jim, on July 27, 1996. Joy, love, commitment and excitement characterized her marriage with Jim. They greatly enjoyed traveling together. She had a special place in her heart for her nephews and nieces. She developed friendships wherever she went and touched a multitude of lives.

A memorial service and reception will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, in North County Christ the King Community Church at 1835 Liberty St., Lynden, with Pastor Kurt Langstraat officiating. A private burial will be held earlier. Her final resting place will be Monumenta Cemetery of Lynden.

Memorials in lieu of flowers may be made in Anja’s name to children-focused ministries, c/o NCCTK, 1816 18th St., Lynden, WA 98264.

Arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Lynden.