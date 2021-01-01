Ann Elizabeth Hibbs, age 96, of Lynden passed away Saturday, Oct. 16.

Ann was born on July 18, 1925 in Philadelphia Pennsylvania.

She graduated from high school in Pennsylvania and went on to work as a secretary at the Presbyterian Board of Education.

She was known for her meticulous and easygoing ways.

Ann married Clair Hibbs on December 26, 1946 in Columbia, Missouri.

She is remembered for her quilting, crocheting, and needlepoint.

Ann enjoyed flower gardening and making delicious zucchini bread to give to family and friends.

She had a great sense of humor.

Ann is survived by her husband of 74 years Clair Hibbs, sons Gerald Hibbs of Denver, Colorado and Drew Hibbs of Springfield, Missouri, and granddaughter Hannah Hibbs.

Ann is preceded in death by her parents, brother Billy Robinson, and daughter-in-law Sheri Hibbs.

You are invited to join the family for Ann’s memorial service on Wednesday, Oct. 20 at 2 p.m. at Lynden United Methodist Church, 14th St.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.