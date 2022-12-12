Anna DeVries, age 86, of Lynden passed away Thursday, Dec. 8.

Anna was born July 5, 1936 in Bellingham to parents Mike and Anna (Tjoelker) Roorda. She attended Ebenezer Christian School and Lynden Christian High School.

Anna married Aldrich “Scott” DeVries at First Reformed Church in Lynden on Oct. 21, 1955. Anna had three siblings: Shirley, Betty and Ted. For 36 years, Anna drove school bus for Lynden Christian School.

Anna loved driving the bus and knew all of her students by name – that would be three generations of students.

In her summers, Anna worked a variety of positions at Enfield Berry Farms.

Anna enjoyed spending time with her kids and grandkids, hiking, watching school sports, and reading.

Anna’s favorite pastime was baking. She loved to make cookies.

When people came to visit, they would often leave with a bag of cookies. Anna was a member of Sumas Christian Reformed Church.

Anna is survived by her husband of 67 years, Scott DeVries; children: Richard (Pam) DeVries, Elaine DeVries, Donna (George) Atsma, Marlys (Doug) Lambert, and Rachael (Seth) Berdan; and numerous grand and great-grandchildren.

Anna is preceded in death by her parents Mike and Anna Roorda, grandson Joel DeVries, sister Shirley Trueblood, brother Ted Roorda, and son-in-law George Atsma.

A memorial service will be at Greenwood Cemetery on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 1 pm., followed by a 2 p.m. memorial service at Sumas Christian Reformed Church, with reception following.

You may send memorials to the Whatcom Hospice House, 2800 Douglas Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.