Anne Martin passed away suddenly from health complications in Seattle on Jan. 30, 2020, at age 63.

Anne was born March 14, 1956, in New Jersey to parents John and Anna Gussen, both deceased, of Lynden. Anne graduated from Lynden High School in 1974, married Robert C. Martin in 1977 and lived most of her life in Sequim.

Anne leaves behind a daughter, Anna; her husband, Robert; two granddaughters, Lydia and Evelyn, all the preceding of Alaska; also a son, Will, of Bellingham; her only sibling, a sister, Barbara Maier and husband Bill-deceased, of Lynden; best friend Bill Marazzo of Sequim; and her little dog, Bear.

Anne had a passion for reading. For many years she was part of a writing book club in Sequim. She did beautiful needle work, quilting and crocheting.

A private service will be held at the Lynden Cemetery and a celebration of life will be held at the John Wayne Marina in Sequim on June 14.