Anne Roorda passed away June 20, 2024, at the age of 93. She was a good mom and we were blessed to have her.

Anne was born in Oosterend, Friesland, the Netherlands on Sept. 22, 1930, to parents Foppe Aiso and Fokeltje (Boersma) Lycklama a Nijeholt.

Anne was married to Ted Roorda on March 18, 1952. They were married for 38 years when Ted passed away from cancer.

Anne was a hard worker and focused her life around her children and family. She was known for knitting beautiful warm socks with wool from Holland, canning many fruit, vegetables and other necessary basics to keep her family well fed all while running a strict schedule of household duties. Anne volunteered at the Hope Office and Second Chance.

Anne is survived by children Floranne Olin and husband Perry of Everson, Diane VanWeerdhuizen and husband Glen of Sumas, Floyd Roorda and wife Joahanne of Everson, and Philip Roorda and wife Patti of Everson; 17 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by sister-in-law Nettie Lycklama of Lynden and sisters-in-law Dien Kramer and Baukje Roorda in the Netherlands, and many nieces and nephews in the US and the Netherlands.

Anne is preceded to death by her husband, Ted, daughter and son-in-law Greta and Sid VanderMey, her parents, her brothers, John, Herman and Pete, twin sister Janet Arendse and sister Hepke Kariton.

Memorial contributions may be set to The Lighthouse Mission in Bellingham.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 1, 2024 at Bethel Christian Reformed Church with Reverend Bryan Dick officiating. Private family interment preceded at Monumenta Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.