Ferndale convenes again to make Star Park better By Brent Lindquist [email protected] FERNDALE — In early summer 2016, more than 2,200 Ferndale volunteers donated their time to build something unique to Ferndale. The city celebrated five years with the completed Star Park on Saturday, May 29, with a renewal effort, adding just a bit more…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now