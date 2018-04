Ferndale historian had a hand in researching subject of installation BELLINGHAM — An installation ceremony for the Arch of Healing and Reconciliation, a granite monument honoring Whatcom County’s immigrant community, was on Saturday, April 21, at Bellingham City Hall, 210 Lottie St. The arch monument honors immigrants to the Pacific Northwest from China, India and…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now