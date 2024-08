Arlene Anderson, age 75, passed away on Aug. 19, 2024 at her Bellingham home, surrounded by family.

Services will be held on Thursday, Aug. 29 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 6210 Mt. Baker Hwy., Deming, as follows: 10 a.m. rosary and visitation, 11 a.m. mass of Christian burial, with reception following. At 2 p.m., she will be laid to rest at Greenacres Memorial Park, 5700 Northwest Drive, Ferndale.

Please read her full obituary at Westford Funeral Home website.